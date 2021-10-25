100 of Pablo Escobar's 'Cocaine Hippos' Considered as Legal Persons in the U.S.
By Precious Smith
natureworldnews.com
6 days ago
For the first time in the United States, the Animal Legal Defense Fund announced that the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio has recognized animals as legal people. The Lawsuit. The Animal Legal Defense Fund filed an application for the plaintiffs in legal action against...
A huge part of Narcos appeal is that it’s based on stuff that happened in IRL. It’s why we were hooked in the first place and quickly became a cult classic. But, I’m willing to bet you’ve spent a silly amount of time trying to connect the dots and link what happened on Netflix to what went down in real life.
I even confused myself while trying to find a headline for this article. There’s just so much to unpack there that it took an entire article just to explain that one sentence. A lot of things probably come to mind when you hear the name, Pablo Escobar. Hippopotamuses probably aren’t one of them. Escobar wasn’t just the most notorious drug lord of all time, though. He was also an amateur zookeeper. According to the Guardian, Escobar imported four hippos to his […]
The post U.S. Court Rules Pablo Escobar’s Old Pet Hippos Are People As Columbian Government Tries To Sterilize Them first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
For years, Colombia’s most-wanted drug lord has eluded capture, despite a $5 million bounty on his head by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and an $800,000 reward by the Colombian government. His good fortune seemed to end on Saturday. In a photo released by Colombia’s presidential press office, Dairo Antonio...
In a first, a US court has recognized animals as legal persons -- specifically, the descendants of Pablo Escobar's hippopotamuses who have thrived in Colombia since the notorious drug lord was killed almost 30 years ago. The ruling came after the nonprofit Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF) filed an application...
PUERTO TRIUNFO, Colombia -- Colombia may have finally found a solution to one of the less-known legacies of the notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar -- the invading hippo. A handful of hippos, which have come to be known as "cocaine hippos," were transferred to Colombia in the 1980s for the private zoo of Escobar, and their population has grown to 80, CNN reported.
Parts of Pablo Escobar’s legacy were clear even before he was gunned down on the rooftop of one of his safe houses in 1993 — he was the drug lord who manufactured and shipped massive amounts of cocaine, the murderer who executed untold numbers of people on Colombia’s streets, the terrorist who murdered 110 people when he blew up a commercial airplane.
We here at the shebeen have been keeping an eye on the saga of Pablo Escobar’s hippopotami. The deceased drug lord, who may have been deep in his own product when he decided to do this, smuggled in four hippos for his private zoo. When Escobar got ventilated by the Colombian National Police in 1993, the authorities sold off all the animals in his zoo. Except the hippos. In this, the authorities were incredibly stupid. Hippos are murderous, raging mountains of beast-flesh who fear nothing and can eat boats. (Well, maybe not eat them, but certainly make a large dish of boat hash out of them.) As far as I’m concerned, hippos can stay in their own damn hemisphere, thank you very much.
