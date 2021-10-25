CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

100 of Pablo Escobar's 'Cocaine Hippos' Considered as Legal Persons in the U.S.

By Precious Smith
natureworldnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in the United States, the Animal Legal Defense Fund announced that the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio has recognized animals as legal people. The Lawsuit. The Animal Legal Defense Fund filed an application for the plaintiffs in legal action against...

www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia

Manuela Escobar From Narcos: Who Was Pablo Escobar's Daughter In Real Life?

A huge part of Narcos appeal is that it’s based on stuff that happened in IRL. It’s why we were hooked in the first place and quickly became a cult classic. But, I’m willing to bet you’ve spent a silly amount of time trying to connect the dots and link what happened on Netflix to what went down in real life.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

U.S. Court Rules Pablo Escobar’s Old Pet Hippos Are People As Columbian Government Tries To Sterilize Them

I even confused myself while trying to find a headline for this article. There’s just so much to unpack there that it took an entire article just to explain that one sentence.  A lot of things probably come to mind when you hear the name, Pablo Escobar. Hippopotamuses probably aren’t one of them.  Escobar wasn’t just the most notorious drug lord of all time, though. He was also an amateur zookeeper. According to the Guardian, Escobar imported four hippos to his […] The post U.S. Court Rules Pablo Escobar’s Old Pet Hippos Are People As Columbian Government Tries To Sterilize Them first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Escobar
IBTimes

Escobar's Lawyered-up Hippos Recognized As People By US Court

In a first, a US court has recognized animals as legal persons -- specifically, the descendants of Pablo Escobar's hippopotamuses who have thrived in Colombia since the notorious drug lord was killed almost 30 years ago. The ruling came after the nonprofit Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF) filed an application...
ANIMALS
ABC7 Chicago

'Cocaine Hippos' in Colombia going on birth control after Pablo Escobar zoo numbers grow unchecked

PUERTO TRIUNFO, Colombia -- Colombia may have finally found a solution to one of the less-known legacies of the notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar -- the invading hippo. A handful of hippos, which have come to be known as "cocaine hippos," were transferred to Colombia in the 1980s for the private zoo of Escobar, and their population has grown to 80, CNN reported.
ANIMALS
Washington Post

Drug lord Pablo Escobar smuggled hippos into Colombia. Officials are now sterilizing the invasive species.

Parts of Pablo Escobar’s legacy were clear even before he was gunned down on the rooftop of one of his safe houses in 1993 — he was the drug lord who manufactured and shipped massive amounts of cocaine, the murderer who executed untold numbers of people on Colombia’s streets, the terrorist who murdered 110 people when he blew up a commercial airplane.
ANIMALS
Esquire

It's Important to Keep an Eye on Pablo Escobar's Hippopotami

We here at the shebeen have been keeping an eye on the saga of Pablo Escobar’s hippopotami. The deceased drug lord, who may have been deep in his own product when he decided to do this, smuggled in four hippos for his private zoo. When Escobar got ventilated by the Colombian National Police in 1993, the authorities sold off all the animals in his zoo. Except the hippos. In this, the authorities were incredibly stupid. Hippos are murderous, raging mountains of beast-flesh who fear nothing and can eat boats. (Well, maybe not eat them, but certainly make a large dish of boat hash out of them.) As far as I’m concerned, hippos can stay in their own damn hemisphere, thank you very much.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hippos#U S#District Court#The Lawsuit#Colombian#U S C 1782#The Court Order In A
The Guardian

The big picture: incarcerated gang members in El Salvador

The British-based photographer Tariq Zaidi took this picture in Chalatenango prison in El Salvador in 2019. At the time, the prison held 1,637 inmates, all of whom were members of the MS-13 gang that has terrorised the country for decades. Zaidi arrived in El Salvador in 2018 and spent eight months negotiating access to the brutal world of MS-13 and its rival, Barrio 18. In the following two years, he visited six maximum security prisons and numerous bloody crime scenes and funeral processions. His aim, he suggests, in his book of the pictures, Sin Salida (No Way Out), was to document the vicious dystopia that parts of El Salvador had become: “When then-President Trump was calling Central American migrant caravans ‘criminals’ and the like, I wanted to explore what kind of life these people were leaving behind.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actor Accused of Selling Drugs, Arrested

Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs. Malvin is a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, but according to a report by The Hindu Times, local police now believe he was also selling drugs like ecstasy (MDMA) and hashish in the city. This has also cast suspicion on Malvin's immigration status, since he is originally from Nigeria, Africa.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Variety

‘Trap Queen’ Rapper Fetty Wap Indicted by FBI for Alleged Involvement in 100 Kilogram Drug Empire

Shortly before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in New York on Thursday night, rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on drug charges and later indicted, along with five others, on a drug trafficking conspiracy charge. Federal prosecutors say the six men allegedly transported and distributed drugs, including heroin and fentanyl in Long Island, according to an indictment obtained by CNN Friday. While initial reports of the arrest seemed to reflect a minor drug charge, the arrest was apparently a sting; Fetty Wap had been scheduled to perform at the festival for months. The indictment, filed Sept. 29...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Nine firefighters dead in Brazil cave collapse

Brazilian authorities said Sunday that nine firefighters had died in a cave after the roof collapsed while they were training inside. Speaking to GloboNews, Cristina Trifoni, mother of one of the instructors participating in the training event, explained that the group had planned to spend the night inside the cave. 
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy