CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago City Council’s Black and Latino caucuses square off over ward remapping

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0U6y_0ccLzF3e00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago City Council’s African-American and Latino caucuses are squaring off over the process of redrawing ward boundaries across the city.

The Council’s Latino Caucus is out with its version of a ward map that would add two majority Hispanic wards to the landscape.

But Ald. Jason Ervin, who chairs the Council’s Black Caucus, said that remap would be unconstitutional, explaining that it would diminish the voting rights of African-Americans in Chicago, who are a protected class under the Voting Rights Act.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas, the Latino Caucus chair, denied that, saying their map preserves African-American wards and would withstand scrutiny.

He said they would address the growing Latino population in the city and add a majority Asian ward as well. He also pointed out that Hispanics are a protected class under the law as well.

If neither side can muster 40 votes for a single map, the matter would go to a public referendum.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

Washington Square Park crisis key to City Council race

The perfect storm of crime, drugs and social decay in Washington Square Park is helping shape the local race for City Council. Tuesday’s election in District 1 pits Democratic favorite Christoper Marte, independent Maud Maron and Republican Jackie Toboroff in a race to replace term-limited Margaret Chin. Marte is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago Public Radio

The Chicago City Council fails to repeal the mayor’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city workers

A proposal to repeal Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers was squashed at a last-minute City Council meeting Friday. The meeting had been called by some conservative members, who were attempting to strike her order that all workers report their vaccination status, get tested twice weekly if not vaccinated, and get inoculated by the end of the year.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Ervin
Person
Gilbert Villegas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Caucus#Map#Voting Rights#Caucuses#Latino#African Americans#Asian#Hispanics
Ballotpedia News

All candidates answer Ballotpedia’s survey in Minneapolis City Council Ward 11 race

All five candidates in the race for Minneapolis City Council Ward 11—incumbent Jeremy Schroeder (D), Dillon Gherna (D), Emily Koski (D), Albert T. Ross (D), and Kurt Michael Anderson (I)—completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. This survey allows candidates to speak directly to Ballotpedia readers, describing who they are, why they are running, and what they would prioritize if elected.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Two running for Holyoke City Council’s Ward 1 seat

HOLYOKE — On Nov. 2, Holyoke residents will vote to fill seven ward-based seats on the City Council, five of which are contested races. The ward seats are in addition to six at-large seats on the council. Ward 1 contains the Flats and downtown neighborhoods. The seat is open after...
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC Chicago

Chicago Community Leaders Push For Asian Majority Ward As City Council Considers New Map

As the deadline approaches for the Chicago City Council to approve a new ward map, community leaders are pushing for an Asian majority ward to reflect the 2020 census. "For the first time, we have enough population over 30,000 on the Southwest Side that we can draw a compact, contiguous ward that includes at least 50% of Asian Americans in the ward," said Grace Chan McKibben.
CHICAGO, IL
Minnesota Daily

Ward two draws most City council candidates since 1970s

In the upcoming city election, there are five Ward two candidates on the ballot, something that has not been seen for over 40 years. As Minneapolis approaches its first municipal election since George Floyd’s murder and the following unrest, it is clear that there has been an increase in civic engagement in Ward two. These five candidates come from a wide range of backgrounds, but all are looking to help Minneapolis through a period of immense change.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy