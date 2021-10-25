CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Azeez Ojulari's breakout after two quiet games came at perfect time for Giants

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXtws_0ccLyonA00

Sunday was a huge day for the Giants defense as a whole, but it was a coming out party of sorts for Azeez Ojulari, who notched 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and eight quarterback pressures, putting himself into some rarefied air in the process.

Thanks to that performance, Ojulari is one of just nine rookies since 2000 to have 5.5 sacks (he actually has 6.5) and five tackles for loss through seven games, with some of those other names including Bosa, Urlacher, Chubb, Miller, Suh, and Peppers.

That kind of game put Ojulari’s name in the running for not just Defensive Rookie of the Year, but perhaps Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s not taking that lightly.

“Definitely (enjoyed it); I'm blessed to be able to go out there and compete and make those big plays out there, but at the end of the day, it was a great day because we got back in the win column,” Ojulari said Monday.

Head coach Joe Judge praised Ojulari’s efforts but also the team’s, noting that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and defensive line coach Sean Spencer helped make the adjustments to the rookie get back on the board after a strong start followed by two unspectacular games and the Giants’ secondary had a strong game that allowed him to shine.

“It was encouraging to see him play well, but this guy has been playing hard the entire time. When the coverage is playing well, the front gets to eat, and I thought we saw great complementary football on the defensive side of the ball yesterday,” Judge said. “A lot of times, for the edge players as rookies, it's a real big transition because it's very different from college and the talent level is extremely different from college. He's been productive early in his career really just by playing within his own strengths and skillset, and I think Pat and Spence and those guys are doing a really good job using this guy to what he does well, letting him go out there and just play fast.”

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Giants team gear

Judge also praised Ojulari’s instincts, something the Giants saw on film when they decided to make him their second-round pick last spring.

“I saw some things yesterday in terms of instinctually showing up, rushing up the field, countering back, getting to the quarterback, and putting pressure on him,” Judge said. “He didn't do anything that really got him outside the realm of the defense yesterday and allowed him to play fast and controlled. I was very, very proud of how he worked last week to put himself in position.”

“I'll say every week I'm just trying to get better. As I continue to play these games, I'm getting used to it and adjusting to the game speed and everything,” Ojulari added. “It's just kind of slowing down for me and getting better by the week, so I would agree with him.”

Ojulari had a lot of congratulatory messages awaiting him after the game, but in his eyes, days like Sunday should be his norm, not the previous two weeks were he was basically invisible.

“I think you're trying to get to the quarterback every week. You try to do whatever you've got to do to get there within the scheme. Whatever it is, you've just got to play your best, give it your all when you're out there,” he said. “That's what I'm just continuing to try to do every single time I step on the field. Just play my role and do whatever I've got to do to help the team succeed.”

He had plenty of help on that front from Leonard Williams, who had two sacks of his own on Sunday.

“I feel like we feed off each other in our defense big time. We work with each other. The secondary covers, the rush gets there – so it's just feeding off each other and playing off each other's energy,” Ojulari said. “It's just great having these guys that want to get to the quarterback and get after people. It's just great competing out there.”

And perhaps, credit that uptick in defensive strength to what Judge always talks about: practicing hard, and making sure the process eventually leads to execution.

“We're just trying to make sure we're fundamentally sound and just good with our techniques, because at the end of the day, it's really about us – what we have to do out there, how we do it, and getting better every week,” Ojulari said. “We knew we needed this game, and the defensive leaders come in and let us know what we have to do, and we know we need to do it at a high level. No more talking, just go out there and do it with our actions.”

Actions that are being noticed, in Ojulari’s case, on the other side of the ball, too.

“Azeez got off to a great start, but I think kind of the fine line is allowing yourself to let your confidence build and belief build that you've made plays, taking advantage of opportunities to make plays when you can, and then still maintaining that humility and knowing that you still have a lot to learn,” said receiver Darius Slayton. “This was kind of the first game where we were up, and the opposing team was in an obvious passing scenario, and I told all of our edge rushers ‘this is when you get to work, this is when it’s time to turn it on.’  Obviously, he's done a great job of doing that for us so far.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, WR Darius Slayton, LB Azeez Ojulari

Q: I wanted to ask you about a couple of guys if I could – (Tackle) Matt Peart, what you saw from him and (Fullback) Eli Penny and the job he did yesterday, particularly in the short-yardage situation. A: I thought Eli did a good job. He's been progressing in...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Edge Azeez Ojulari Blossoming into Legitimate Pass Rusher

The New York Giants haven't had the best of luck in the last ten years or so in certain areas. The most glaring, of course, is in establishing the right offensive line combination. But right behind the bad luck the Giants have had in finding solid homegrown pass rushers. Not...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants news, 10/26: Azeez Ojulari, Joe Judge, Jason Garrett, more

Rookie edge defender Azeez Ojulari had a loud game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers with 2.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss and 4 quarterback hits. Ojulari, though, spoke softly and modestly when he met with media via Zoom on Monday. “I’ll say every week I’m just trying to get...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football
FlurrySports

Is New York Giants Rookie Azeez Ojulari a Frontrunner for DROY?

After a legitimate outing in Week 7, New York Giants rookie linebacker Azeez Ojulari may have found his way into the defensive rookie of the year conversation. Ojulari fell to the Giants in the second round of the draft after a knee problem was flagged. The Giants looked at taking Ojulari in the first round prior to his knee issues. His being available in the second round felt meant to be.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Azeez Ojulari says NFL game beginning to 'slow down'

New York Giants rookie edge rusher Azeez Ojulari had an up-and-down first six weeks to the season, but he completely showed out on Sunday. Ojulari picked up five tackles (three for a loss), four QB hits and 2.5 sacks in a 25-3 upset victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. He also set the edge well and was sound against the run.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Azeez Ojulari looks like a strong DROTY candidate

The New York Giants seem to have gotten a steal in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Giants traded down in the first and second rounds of this year’s draft. In the second round, with the fiftieth overall pick in the NFL Draft, New York selected Azeez Ojulari. Azeez Ojulari, edge...
NFL
FanSided

NFL Rookie Rankings: Ja’Marr Chase, Azeez Ojulari Shine In Week 7

A new name takes the top spot and an edge rusher flies up the board in the latest NFL Rookie Rankings. The halfway point in the 2021 NFL season is nearing, and the contenders and pretenders are now separating. The NFC looks like three sure fire elite teams, and two more who could challenge for an NFC title. The AFC is utter chaos, as they beat each other randomly week after week.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
thecinemaholic.com

What is Colin Kaepernick’s Net Worth?

Colin Kaepernick is a former football player and civil rights activist who is best-known for playing in the NFL for San Francisco 49ers. Born to Heidi Russo on November 3, 1987, Colin and his mother were abandoned by his father when he was young. Heidi, who was just 19 at the time, decided to put him up for adoption when he was just 5-weeks-old. Luckily, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick gave Colin a new home where he could flourish.
NFL
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy