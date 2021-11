It isn't often an NFL player resets what we think we know about a position, while simultaneously raising the bar for every player drafted after him at said position. It even isn't all too often a highly drafted player meets or exceeds the expectations of his draft slot. There were already borderline unreasonable expectations on Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts entering the 2021 season because he was the highest-drafted tight end ever. The idea he would also be the next great offensive weapon while changing the position for everyone after him seemed nearly impossible.

