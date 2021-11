The unlocked Oculus Go operating system build announced last month by John Carmack is now available to download and sideload. Go launched in May 2018 as Facebook’s first standalone headset, priced from $199 and marketed mostly for media consumption and basic social VR. Unlike all VR headsets on the consumer market today it could only track the rotation of your head, not the position. Its single controller also had the same limitation, acting as more of a laser pointer than actually having your hands in VR. Go was retired from Facebook’s enterprise VR offering in January 2020 and for consumers in mid 2020, with no new OS feature updates since. Apps on the Go Store can no longer issue updates since December, and no new apps are accepted.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO