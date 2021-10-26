CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

Midland County issues Emergency Order regarding coronavirus

By Mid-Michigan NOW
nbc25news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Midland County Health Department has issued an emergency order in order to help "control the epidemic" of the coronavirus. Due...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 27

BEllaria Akros
5d ago

covid is a cold any vaccine made for a covid cold will require boosters so basically the government is selling crack without the high.

Reply(6)
10
