The Headlines ACCESSIONING ACTION. Philanthropist Emily Rauh Pulitzer has promised 22 works to the St. Louis Art Museum (where she was once a curator), including pieces by Picasso, Warhol, and Brancusi. SLAM director Min Jung Kim said that the organization "will forever be in her debt." The Pulitzer family has given 144 works to the museum over the years. Meanwhile, the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles has acquired Jacopo Bassano's titanic Miracle of the Quails (1554), ARTnews reports. The piece "has been rarely seen by scholars and never by the general public," Timothy Potts, the Getty's director, noted in a statement. It goes on view next month. And the Huntington Library, Art Museum,...

