KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The name Marion Motley may not ring a bell but he should. He is one of the first African Americans to play professional football in the modern era. Motley ran for the Browns in the late 40s and 50s. So why are we mentioning him? Well, when asked for a comparison for current Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Motley was head coach Andy Reid’s response.

