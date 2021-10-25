Improving Your Glide

Chesapeake Forum presents this course in understanding composition with Norman Bell, a landscape photographer who uses natural light and texture to create eye-catching compositions. This course will cover several aspects of composition such as the Rule of Thirds, horizon placement, point of view, and lines as well as other approaches to composition that will help you on your journey of improvement. We will do this by looking at examples of the principles and discuss them for an understanding. There are two requirements for participation – a working knowledge of your camera (whether it’s a DSLR or a smartphone), and a desire to improve your images. Choose Between ZOOM Classes or Recorded, 3 Sessions Tuesdays, Nov. 16, 23, 30 from| 1 – 2:30 pm, $30.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 4 DAYS AGO