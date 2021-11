Dr. Heimbach on the Need for Multidisciplinary Care in HCC

Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS: Dr. Tewari, let’s move on to biomarkers. This first section is about biology, screening, and prevention. You’ve been an advocate of biomarkers, and you have an NIH [National Institutes of Health] grant for biomarkers in cervical cancer. For the practicing clinician, what are the biomarkers that are relevant in treating cervical cancer today?

