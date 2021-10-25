MURPHY DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR NOR’EASTER TYPE STORM EVENT

What’s left of the former bomb cyclone that slammed the West last week will soak the Northeast and produce a significant risk for coastal flooding and beach erosion. A storm that was once a powerful bomb cyclone over the Pacific Ocean is slowly making its way into the Northeast on Halloween. Even though the storm is past its prime, AccuWeather forecasters say it will still pack a punch in the form of drenching rain, gusty winds and localized flooding.

