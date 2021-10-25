MURPHY DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR NOR’EASTER TYPE STORM EVENT

What’s left of the former bomb cyclone that slammed the West last week will soak the Northeast and produce a significant risk for coastal flooding and beach erosion. A storm that was once a powerful bomb cyclone over the Pacific Ocean is slowly making its way into the Northeast on Halloween. Even though the storm is past its prime, AccuWeather forecasters say it will still pack a punch in the form of drenching rain, gusty winds and localized flooding.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has a comfortable lead in perhaps the final poll before Tuesday’s gubernatorial election. A new Farleigh Dickinson University poll released over the weekend finds Murphy with a nine point lead and 53 percent of the popular vote. Republican Jack Ciattarelli has 44 percent support among likely voters.
