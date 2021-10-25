CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Engineering Firm KBR Hires Well-Traveled Attorney as General Counsel

By Trudy Knockless
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKBR's new general counsel, Sonia Galindo, formerly was general counsel of FLIR Systems Inc. Galindo also worked at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bill...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Former Compton City Attorney named to Attorney General’s Executive Team

Former Compton City Attorney Damon Brown has been named an executive member of the State Attorney General Rob Bonta’s cabinet. The announcement came Oct. 29 that Brown will serve as a policy advisor on civil rights. “Damon will serve as a legal and policy advisor on civil rights. He has...
COMPTON, CA
Law.com

Former Pandora General Counsel Joins JustAnswer as Chief Legal Officer

Jeremy Liegl brings an extensive background in corporate governance, compliance and mergers and acquisitions to San Francisco-based JustAnswer. Online platform JustAnswer, which connects users with doctors, lawyers, veterinarians, mechanics and other experts providing real-time professional help, has hired former Pandora general counsel Jeremy Liegl as chief legal officer. Jeremy Liegl,...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Cyber Security Company NortonLifeLock's Bid to Acquire Avast Sparks Securities Lawsuit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. NortonLifeLock, a cybersecurity software and services company, and company executives were hit with a securities lawsuit regarding its attempt to acquire software company Avast Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Grabar Law Office and C.O. Law on behalf of Leo Shumacher, a stockholder of defendant who alleges that NortonLifeLock’s proxy statement concerning the acquisition are false and misleading. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-04741, Shumacher v. NortonLifeLock Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Freshfields Former US Head, Global M&A Co-Chair Takes GC Job at Private Equity Firm

Private equity firm Goldfinch Partners, which is acquiring Western Union’s cross-border business payments company in a $910 million deal, has lured mergers and acquisitions guru Matthew Herman away from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer to serve as general counsel. Herman, who most recently served as U.S. managing partner and co-head of global...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Counsel#Kbr#Engineering#Lawyers#Flir Systems Inc#Melinda Gates Foundation
Law.com

Lateral Hiring Is So Hard That Law Firms Are Merging Instead: The Morning Minute

GROWTH SPURT - In life, patience is a virtue. In the legal industry talent war, patience is for suckers. As Law.com’s Dylan Jackson reports, consultants are portending a flurry of law firm mergers in 2022, especially among larger firms, as the tight lateral market shows no signs of abating and the elite pull further away from the rest of the pack. In fact, many firms are currently in merger talks, consultants told Jackson. Lisa Smith, principal at legal consulting firm Fairfax Associates, said many of the mergers in the works are at larger firms with between 200 and 600 attorneys, where leaders feel as if their businesses are undersized compared to the top law firms and are looking for a quick way to level up. “It’s hard to grow substantially when you’re growing organically. It takes longer, is more difficult, and is more expensive,” Smith said.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

EVP And General Counsel Of Progyny Trades $335K In Company Stock

Jennifer Bealer, EVP And General Counsel at Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 25, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Jennifer Bealer exercised options to purchase 4,070 Progyny shares at a price of $3.95 per share for a total of $16,076 on October 25. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $63.83 to $64.03 to raise a total of $318,043 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Nashville Post

D.C. attorney joins Nashville firm

Nashville law firm Riley Warnock & Jacobson has added attorney Josh Bolian to its team of about 20 lawyers. Bolian most recently practiced in Washington, D.C., as a partner at Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck & Untereiner. The Nashville native and Hume-Fogg Academic High School graduate attended Harvard College and Yale...
NASHVILLE, TN
Reuters

Fox News hires Kirkland partner as deputy general counsel

(Reuters) - Fox Corporation is continuing to grow its legal department, adding former Kirkland & Ellis partner Stephen Potenza as deputy general counsel for Fox News Media. Potenza, who is based in New York, will report to Fox News general counsel Bernard Gugar, the company said Tuesday. Gugar served as...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
FXStreet.com

Lisa Shemie named General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at OANDA

NEW YORK – 26 October 2021 – A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Shemie as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Responsible for overseeing the firm’s legal function worldwide, Shemie will also sit on the executive committee from her base in New York.
BUSINESS
inForney.com

KBR Appoints Sonia Galindo as General Counsel

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today the appointment of Sonia Galindo as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Ms. Galindo joins KBR from FLIR Systems, Inc. (now, Teledyne F LLC, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies), a global technology company with applications in government & defense, industrial, and commercial markets, where she served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer. Prior to FLIR, Ms. Galindo served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Rosetta Stone Inc., an education technology software company.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

KBR Hires Ex-Flir, Rosetta Stone Lawyer to Succeed Legal Chief

Sonia Galindo named general counsel after recent sale of Flir. Eileen Akerson retiring Oct. 31 after three decades at company. Engineering and infrastructure company KBR Inc. announced Monday its hire of executive vice president and general counsel Sonia Galindo. Galindo joins Houston-based KBR after spending the past half-dozen years as...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Improving Law Firm DEI: How General Counsel Should Evaluate and Coach Their Vendors

For the legal industry, the last two years have not only impacted communications and fiscal objectives, but also laid bare long-standing racial injustices which have prompted corporations to step up the pressure on outside counsel to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). In response to heightened client expectations for formalized DEI policies and metrics, many firms say they have programs in place; however, most are early in the journey.
ECONOMY
Reuters

General Counsel Q&A with Elizabeth Matthews of TotalEnergies (US)

Thomson Reuters’ Practical Law The Journal: Transactions & Business (PLJ) recently spoke to Elizabeth Matthews, Deputy Managing Director, Executive Vice President, and General Counsel of TotalEnergies (US), about becoming a true partner to the company and how the law department transitioned during the COVID-19 pandemic. PLJ: How is the legal...
ECONOMY
Boston Business Journal

Building Engines to be acquired by a Fortune 500 firm for $300M

Building Engines, a Boston-based provider of software for building operations, is getting acquired for approximately $300 million. Commercial real estate management and professional services company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL), or JLL, a Chicago-based Fortune 500 company, said Thursday it has reached a deal to buy Building Engines. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.
BOSTON, MA
Selam Times-Journal

Attorney General discusses McKinsey settlement

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced this week the first distribution of funds recovered by the state through a February 2021 settlement with McKinsey & Company for its role in the opioid crisis. Marshall met with the Office of Prosecution Services and officers from the Alabama District Attorneys Association, and awarded...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
bizjournals

Freight network startup Convoy hires IPO vet as general counsel

Seattle-based freight network startup Convoy on Thursday announced it has hired John Morrow as its new general counsel. He begins at the start of November. Morrow spent about a year and a half as the general counsel at Redmond-based bill payment company Paymentus, which went public on the New York Stock Exchange in May. Despite his IPO experience, Morrow said Convoy isn't expecting to go public in the immediate future.
INDUSTRY
Jacksonville Daily Record

Senior attorney and partners join local law firms

Three law firms in Northeast Florida are adding attorneys. • Catie Smith joined Cobb & Gonzalez as a senior attorney focusing on construction law, business law, business transactions. and community associations. A 2014 graduate of the University of Florida Levin College of Law, Smith is a former assistant state attorney...
LAW
Law.com

Kennedys Boosts Israel Practice With Veteran General Counsel Hire

Kennedys has added considerable firepower to its Israel presence with the hire of a former insurance firm general counsel with more than 20 years in-house experience. Ilana Bar, formerly general counsel at Migdal Group, joins Kennedys’ Tel Aviv office as head of the global corporate and commercial team, according to the firm’s statement.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Securian Financial Hires Veteran Corporate Lawyer Renee Montz as General Counsel

Montz has 25 years of legal experience in insurance, securities, sales distribution, M&A and board governance. She succeeds Gary Christensen, who is retiring after 37 years with the company. Securian provides financial services to more than 19 million clients. St. Paul, Minnesota-based Securian Financial has hired veteran lawyer Renee Montz...
BUSINESS
WilmingtonBiz

Law Firm Adds Associate Attorneys To Wilmington Office

Cranfill Sumner LLP (CSH Law) announced recently that Austin Sistrunk and Tanis "Ani" Whittington have joined the firm's Wilmington office as associate attorneys. Sistrunk concentrates her practice on medical malpractice, products liability litigation and general civil litigation, which includes timeshare and hospitality litigation and franchise claims. She received her bachelor’s...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy