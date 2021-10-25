Engineering Firm KBR Hires Well-Traveled Attorney as General Counsel

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today the appointment of Sonia Galindo as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Ms. Galindo joins KBR from FLIR Systems, Inc. (now, Teledyne F LLC, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies), a global technology company with applications in government & defense, industrial, and commercial markets, where she served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer. Prior to FLIR, Ms. Galindo served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Rosetta Stone Inc., an education technology software company.
