This professional build has all the right ingredients for tire-scorching diversion. Like most automotive enthusiasts, we love some crazy, interesting builds. We’ve seen all kinds of Frankenstein vehicles like this one, both good and bad, but this Lucky Gunner 1976 Hemi Bug definitely sits on the good side of the spectrum. It’s crazy yet highly functional, because in the end looks do matter but performance is most important.

CARS ・ 38 MINUTES AGO