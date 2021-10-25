CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Sparrow expert says immunocompromised not fully vaccinated until 3rd shot

By Asha Patel
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8vm6_0ccLra7700

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Booster shots will be available for all three COVID-19 vaccines in our community starting tomorrow.

“Booster is to be given 6 months,” said Linda Vail, Health Officer, Ingham County Health Department, “After the 2 series does in the cases of Pfizer and Moderna and 2 months for Johnson & Johnson.”

Health experts at Sparrow Hospital say they are hoping to roll out booster shots beginning this Saturday.

Todd Belding, the Director of Pharmacy with Sparrow Health System is encouraging people to choose a booster shot for the vaccine they had prior.

“So generally getting the same type of vaccine helps build the immunity,” Belding said. “If you’re immunocompromised you’re definitely not fully vaccinated until you got your third shot.”

For people wondering if they should go to the same place they received the original vaccines, Vail says there are many places to go.

“I have seen people already getting their booster at Walgreen’s,” Vail stated. “Meijer and Kroger’s and CVS and Rite Aid, all of those places, and we are also doing clinics in our departments through Dec. 3.”

Sparrow hospital already has prepartions in place for children vaccines. Vail says they expect a green light in the next two weeks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Lansing project works to help parents heal after the loss of a child

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Walking side by side with parents who have lost a child to violence. That’s what one Lansing organization is doing to be there for one another and keep the legacy of their children alive. “It’s a very difficult and daunting task but it’s something that takes time,” said John Edmond. Edmond is the […]
LANSING, MI
Planet Fitness gives cardio equipment to Detroit firehouses

DETROIT (AP) — Planet Fitness is donating and will help install treadmills and stationary bicycles in each of Detroit’s 38 firehouses. The treadmills and stationary bicycles will be used by firefighters and emergency medical personnel during their shifts and allow them to maintain and improve their cardiovascular health, Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said. “The […]
DETROIT, MI
