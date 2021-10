On Oct. 9, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art (SVMA) celebrated the OneHeART Gala under the stars at The Donum Estate. The evening began with drinks and hors d’oeuvres at The Donum Estate, a spectacular winery and open-air gallery of more than 40 large-scale sculptures of major artists such as Ai Weiwei, Keith Haring, Subodh Gupta and Louise Bourgeois. Guests then moved to dinner tables just outside of the Donum Home with a sweeping moonlight view of the surrounding hills and were welcomed by SVMA’s Board President Ken Stokes, followed by Diana Bugg and Elaine Smith, gala co-chairs and museum board members.

