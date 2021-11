James Franklin was up front when asked if his team was ready to play a 2-5 Illinois team Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. “We did not have our guys ready to play,” Franklin said after the game. “I think there was a difference between playing Iowa on the road and having that type of loss with the type of injuries we had going into our bye week. But at the end of the day, all that matters is we get the job done, and we did not today.”

