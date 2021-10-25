Emerging Markets: The Next Frontier of Growth With Special Guest Dr. Burton G. Malkiel

There was a stark divergence between the performance of commodities and resource equities in the third quarter. On the one hand, commodities (as measured by the Bloomberg Commodity Index1) rallied to six-year highs off August’s lows while, on the other hand, resource equities (as measured by the S&P Global Natural Resources Index2) gave back nearly all of their second quarter gains during September. Both commodities and resource equities battled with a more muted global growth outlook on the heels of anticipated tapering in the fourth quarter, a strong resurgence of COVID-19 cases and forced industrial slow-downs associated with growing energy crises in China and Europe. However, ongoing supply shortages continued to provide a relatively stable floor for most commodities. As well, year-over-year inflation in the U.S. and Europe was persistently strong during the quarter, running well above long-term averages, outpacing most forecasters’ expectations, and lending further credibility to the viewpoint that this may be more than just a “transitory” phenomenon for commodity prices.

