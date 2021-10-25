Opendoor looks ‘impressive’ compared to Zillow, real estate analyst says

According to AL.com, a local developer paid $2.4 million for 2.01 acres at the northwest corner of Perdido Beach Boulevard and Russell Drive in Orange Beach, according to Robert Cook of Vallas Realty, who handled the transaction. In the Daphne/Spanish Fort area, an out-of-town investor paid $3.4 million for 240 acres on Highway 225 and plans to develop the land for residential homes in the future, according to Clint Flowers of National Land Realty, who handled the transaction. In Fairhope, Five Guys has leased the former Pizza Hut property at 241 Greeno Road, where it plans to build a restaurant with drive-up access, according to Angie McArthur of Stirling Properties, who represented Five Guys. Christy Chason of Southeast Realty represented the landlord. Also in Fairhope, Bay Breeze Café purchased the assets of the former Texarbama restaurant at 212-½ Fairhope Ave. and will reopen at the new location next month, according to Harry Johnson of HPJ Properties, LLC, who handled the lease and the transaction for both parties. In Spanish Fort, Blitz 45 has leased 4,080 ft2 of space in the Eastern Shore Centre on Highway 181. The fitness training studio, which offers group classes and personal training, plans to open soon, according to Jay O’Brien of Stirling Properties, who represented the tenant. In Mobile, the 4,000-ft2 former Women’s Resource Center at 308 South Sage Avenue in Mobile was purchased for $295,000 by a mortgage company that plans to occupy the building, according to Cameron Weavil of The Weavil Co.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO