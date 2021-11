PASADENA, Calif. -- Risky wardrobe choice, wasn’t it? The University of Oregon pulled on eggshell uniforms on Saturday and walked the Rose Bowl runway. Get it all out now. Because there were jokes for days had things not gone well. The Ducks might have been laughed off the national stage and right out of the College Football Playoff picture. But there was nothing I loved more about Oregon’s 34-31 win over UCLA on Saturday than how resilient, determined and unapologetic these Ducks are.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO