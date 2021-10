South Carolina registered yet another small earthquake early Sunday morning near Jenkinsville in Fairfield County. The US Geological Survey initially registered the quake at 2.2 but revised the intensity Sunday morning to 2.3. It was located about four miles from Jenkinsville, home to Lake Monticello and the VC Summer nuclear power plant, and less than a mile underground.

JENKINSVILLE, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO