What bitcoin futures ETF launches mean for the future of crypto

Business: Colfax is a global diversified technology company. The company operates in two segments: (i) Fabrication Technology: consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment; and (ii) Medical Technology: medical device products used to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products.
