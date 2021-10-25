CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What bitcoin futures ETF launches mean for the future of crypto

By Bob Pisani
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon and Valkyrie Funds...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Could You Retire on Bitcoin Alone?

If you'd invested $1,000 in Bitcoin a decade ago, you'd have around $23 million today. Your options for investing retirement money in Bitcoin are limited, as few 401(k) plans allow for crypto investing. Bitcoin may be suitable as an investment, but its volatility makes it a poor fit for retirement...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Valkyrie Funds#Cnbc
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Arista should see an uptick in demand as cloud computing becomes more popular. The Trade Desk should benefit as ad spend shifts to programmatic platforms. The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.
STOCKS
CNBC

Inflation fears turn millionaire investors bearish: E-Trade

Millionaire investors are at their least bullish level since the second quarter of 2020, the latest E-Trade millionaire survey finds. E-Trade Financial managing director of investment strategy Mike Loewengart breaks down what that means and other survey results.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin and Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

Bitcoin and Ethereum are hovering around all-time highs. The long-term future remains bright, even at these prices. Despite the potential, there are better ways to invest than diving in headfirst right now. If you've got a bad case of fear of missing out (FOMO) when it comes to Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC)...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
CNBC

Jim Cramer says chipmaker GlobalFoundries is a buy after its IPO this week

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday recommended investors snatch up shares of GlobalFoundries. The chipmaker went public a day earlier to relatively little fanfare, the "Mad Money" host said. "I think the semiconductor shortage will persist for far longer than we'd like, which is bad news for the global economy but...
STOCKS
CNBC

Starboard Value spots fresh opportunities for diversified tech company Colfax

Business: Colfax is a global diversified technology company. The company operates in two segments: (i) Fabrication Technology: consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment; and (ii) Medical Technology: medical device products used to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products.
BUSINESS
CNBC

What the 2-year yield breakout means

Worth Charting's Carter Worth discusses what the 2-year yield breakout means. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Brian Kelly and Pete Najarian.
MARKETS
CNBC

Goldman Sachs is giving hedge fund clients crypto research from data firm The Block

Hedge funds and other clients began receiving the reports Thursday via the investment bank's Marquee digital platform, according to an email obtained by CNBC. The first report available to Goldman clients was an overview of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols on the Ethereum network. The investment bank has said its Marquee...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Udemy set for public debut after IPO prices at top of expected range, valuing company at nearly $4 billion

Udemy Inc. is set to make its public debut Friday, after the California-based online-learning platform said overnight that its initial public offering priced at $29 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $27 and $29 a share. The company sold 14.5 million shares in the IPO to raise $420.5 million. With 137.43 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at $3.99 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq some time after the open under the ticker symbol "UDMY." The company is going public at a time of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 8.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Why it might be time to trade Amgen

A look at why now could be the time to trade Amgen. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Nadine Terman.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Udemy's stock disappoints in its Wall Street debut, even after a strong IPO pricing

Udemy Inc.'s debut on Wall Street was a disappointment, as the stock opened 6.9% below its initial public offering price, even after a relatively strong IPO pricing. The California-based online-learning platform's IPO priced overnight at $29 a share, at the top of the expected range, as the company raised $420.5 million. But the stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $27.00 at 12:35 p.m. Eastern for 1.65 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $3.71 billion, below the valuation at the IPO price of $3.99 billion. The stock has held below the IPO price since its open, as it has traded in a range of $26.50 to $27.74 since, and was down 6.5% at $27.10 in recent trading. The disappointing debut came on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.3% in midday trading while the S&P 500 ticked up 0.2%
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy