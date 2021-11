Frank Severson is in his 80s and has lived in Heber City since 1962. He’s had skin cancers for 40 years. When he went to see his dermatologist recently, they checked a spot on his leg and it was diagnosed as melanoma. He had an MRI and a PET scan, and they found cancer spots in his brain, lung and kidney, so it’s now considered metastatic melanoma.

HEBER CITY, UT ・ 11 DAYS AGO