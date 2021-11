SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois is adopting new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for what is considered a COVID-19 outbreak in schools. The CDC previously recommended two cases associated with a school should be considered an outbreak. The new recommendation, which the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) adopted on Friday, says a school outbreak is either at least three cases within a specified core group or multiple cases comprising at least 10% of students, teachers, or staff within a core group.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO