The Arkansas City Police Department arrested an Ark City man after he allegedly set a fire in the Osage Apartments, located at 100 N. Summit St. According to a news release from the ACPD Friday, Jaxon Miloy Hofmeister, 18, who lives in the Osage, was arrested on suspicion of one felony count of aggravated arson. He was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield on a bond of $10,000 through Cowley County District Court in Ark City.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO