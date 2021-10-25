John Wayne Gacy Talks: Part 5

Today, the 2-day special Casey Anthony event continues as Dr. Oz speaks to Nancy Grace about her recent visit to the location where they found Caylee’s remains in Florida and what she’s learned about Casey’s recent run-in with police. During the trial, Casey got released on a $500,000 bail. Private investigator Rob Dick who was on the bounty hunting team who guarded Casey during that time, reveals what Casey was really like behind closed doors. Judge Belvin Perry, who presided over Casey’s trial, also speaks out on what still haunts him about this case and how different Casey’s demeanor was in front of the jury and when they weren’t there.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO