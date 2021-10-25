CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

John Wayne Gacy Talks: Part 5

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS 2's Walter Jacobson interviewed serial killer John Wayne Gacy exclusively in 1992. Confronted by Jacobson...

WGN News

Another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified

CHICAGO (AP) — A North Carolina man who moved to Chicago was one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s, authorities said Monday. Francis Wayne Alexander would have been 21 or 22 years old when Gacy killed him sometime between early 1976 […]
CHICAGO, IL
NWI.com

Timeline of serial killer John Wayne Gacy's life, case

CHICAGO (AP) — John Wayne Gacy was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the Chicago area in the 1970s. Authorities found most of his victims' remains in a crawl space under his suburban Chicago house or buried elsewhere on the property. In 2011, they exhumed the remains of eight victims in the hopes of identifying them through DNA testing. On Monday, authorities identified the third of those eight people as Francis Wayne Alexander, a North Carolina man who had moved to Chicago shortly before disappearing. That left the names of five victims still unknown. Here is a timeline of Gacy’s life and the case:
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

John Wayne Gacy murder victim named 45 years after vanishing

A man from North Carolina who vanished in the 1970s has been identified as one of dozens of victims murdered by serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Francis Wayne Alexander's remains were among those found in the crawl space of Gacy's Chicago-area home in 1978. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart ordered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
Person
John Wayne Gacy
CBS Chicago

Chicago Hauntings: The L&L Tavern, Known As ‘The Creepiest Bar In The USA’ For Reputed Visits By Serial Killers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Remember old Clark and Belmont – the land of Punkin’ Donuts and The Alley shops, the epicenter of punk and counterculture in Chicago? This is how Alexis Thomas – the daughter of The Alley’s founder and owner Mark Thomas – described that storied intersection in its heyday in a 2009 Newcity article: “Kids with mohawks and leather jackets sat next to my lemonade stand with their jelly donuts and cigarettes. Skinheads, oi punks, riot grrrls, ’77 punks and metalheads crowded into tight circles and broke into the kind of fights that were all fists and snot and blood.”   You...
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

John Wayne Gacy victim identified through DNA from tooth

(CNN) — Francis Wayne Alexander’s remains were found more than 40 years ago in the crawl space of infamous serial killer John Wayne Gacy’s home. For decades their identity was a mystery, but through the work of a nonprofit group called the DNA Doe Project (DDP) and police in the Chicago area, genetic genealogy helped solve the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

DNA brings pain, closure to family of John Wayne Gacy victim

CHICAGO (AP) — In the fall of 1976, Carolyn Sanders received an exciting postcard from her brother. “I’ll see you soon cause I love you,” Francis Wayne Alexander — known to his family as Wayne — wrote to his younger sister. She hadn’t spoken with him since his 1975 wedding and hoped the brief note meant he was coming to visit the family on Long Island, New York, for Christmas.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Cbs 2
The Southern

Cook Co. identified victim of John Wayne Gacy, family remembers him

A day after Cook County authorities identified Francis Wayne Alexander as one of John Wayne Gacy’s victims, his family recalled him as a fearless young man who called home every month. Speaking with Chicago reporters through an audio-only Zoom call Tuesday afternoon, Alexander’s siblings, Carolyn Sanders and Richard Clyde said...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Casey Anthony 10 Years Later: Could Details Missed 10 Years Ago Have Changed The Verdict?

Today, the 2-day special Casey Anthony event continues as Dr. Oz speaks to Nancy Grace about her recent visit to the location where they found Caylee’s remains in Florida and what she’s learned about Casey’s recent run-in with police. During the trial, Casey got released on a $500,000 bail. Private investigator Rob Dick who was on the bounty hunting team who guarded Casey during that time, reveals what Casey was really like behind closed doors. Judge Belvin Perry, who presided over Casey’s trial, also speaks out on what still haunts him about this case and how different Casey’s demeanor was in front of the jury and when they weren’t there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
