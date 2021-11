My mother thought she found true love, but he was preparing for his wedding to another woman. How my mother’s perfect boyfriend turned out to be a huge misunderstanding. When my mother was a teenager, she spent a lot of time with her brother’s best friend. He was significantly older than she was; he was in his late twenties at the time and therefore nearly twice her age. Nonetheless, my mother was deeply in love with him, and it was her sincerest hope that he felt the same way. She wanted them to be together. In her naïveté, she thought the feeling was mutual.

