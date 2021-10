Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who ended pandemic supplemental unemployment assistance nearly three months ahead of the federal deadline, just signed a bill that guarantees unemployment benefits for anti-vaxxers fired for not following employer vaccine mandates. Not only that, the bill signed Friday allows employees to claim an exemption if they believe getting the vaccine would be “injurious to the health and well-being of an individual residing with [them],” an apparent suggestion that vaccinated individuals can cause harm to others. The idea that those who have been vaccinated can “shed” the virus and infect others has no scientific basis, but has spread...

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO