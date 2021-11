This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Friday morning, Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of South Ohio. A female struck her boyfriend in the face, causing injury. Misty D. Rahe, 44, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where she was placed on a 24 hour hold while charges of Domestic Assault in the 3rd Degree are requested.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO