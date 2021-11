The Big Ten's chances of having two teams finish in the top four took a serious nosedive Saturday when Iowa lost at home to unranked Purdue. In the ideal scenario for the Big Ten, the selection committee would have considered both the conference champion and its one-loss runner-up, had Iowa managed to finish the regular season undefeated before losing a close game in the Big Ten title game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO