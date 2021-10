"Great teams aren't always great, they're just great when they have to be." That quote from late NFL Films narrator John Facenda was applicable in Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Football Team. While it's too early to determine whether or not the 2021 Chiefs will ultimately be a great team, their 31-13 victory over Washington on Sunday displayed the resolve of a team that is trying to right the ship after a disappointing start to their season. The Chiefs are now even at 3-3, while Washington is 2-4 for a second straight year.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO