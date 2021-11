MONTGOMERY, PA — U.S. 422 motorists will encounter alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures in both directions between Township Line Road and Evergreen Road on Saturday, November 6, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for roadway and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair seven structures along a five-mile section of U.S. 422 between the Royersford/Trappe and Sanatoga interchanges in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove townships, Montgomery County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

