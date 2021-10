We learned a new meteorological term Sunday—“bomb cyclone”—which made sitting through the end of Kyle Shanahan’s era of genius almost worth the 182 minutes of shambolic comedy that the bomb cyclone provided. We would neither have known nor cared about bombogenesis, which causes bomb cyclones, if not for the way it took over an otherwise desultory evening of football between two desultory teams, the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers, that had much higher expectations thrust upon them than they clearly deserved. As it turns out, though, meteorology likes to change its language as much as football does, so the storm and Colts-49ers were perfect partners.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO