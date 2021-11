No, we’re just standing in front of the gigantic new Range Rover. It actually looks pretty good in real life, doesn't it?. It does – the pictures don’t seem to have done it any justice. It’s big, yes, but sculpted and purposeful. The back end looks much tauter and better put together than the saggy press shots. The flush glazing and smooth bodywork is genuinely impressive. Now, if we can get past some of these people at the Range Rover’s reveal event we can have a closer look at the car.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO