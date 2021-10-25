CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasures & Crocs Team Up for a New Collection With Sci-Fi & Rock Star Vibes

By Allie Fasanella
Footwear News
 6 days ago
Crocs and Pleasures have teamed up for the fourth time on new collaboration.

The latest between the partners consists of new takes on the All-Terrain Clog and Classic Slide. Both designs are meant to deliver a futuristic, sci-fi-inspired feel.

While the former silhouette features a unique reflective upper throughout with bold “Pleasures” branding across the midsole, the latter pool slide offers a rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic with an assortment of colorful custom Pleasures Jibbitz charms adorning the upper.

The Pleasures x Crocs All-Terrain Clog is $70 while the Classic Slide is $40. In the US, the drop will also be available in limited quantities to ComplexCon 2021 attendees come Nov. 6-7.

From Nov. 16 at noon ET to Nov. 17 at noon ET, you can visit Crocs.com to enter a draw for a chance to purchase Pleasures x Crocs latest drop. Fans will be notified if they’ve been selected, and quantities are limited.

The clog-maker has become known for its hard-to-get collaborations over the years. In the past, it has teamed up with high-end fashion labels such as Christopher Kane and Balenciaga. Justin Bieber and even Hidden Valley Rach have joined forces to create innovative designs with Crocs.

Just days ago, FN touched on why 2021 is the year of Crocs . “To find that sweet spot among Gen Z and Millennials, Crocs has leaned into TikTok and Instagram . Beyond younger consumers, Crocs appeals to all generations through high-impact collaborations with various celebrities and brands,” CEO Andrew Rees said in an interview .

