I have voted a straight Republican ticket for approximately 50 years, so I believe I have the right to speak to Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick and Ken Paxton. Their handling of the pandemic has been unbelievable. To not allow city councils, county commissioners and school boards to make decisions regarding masks and vaccinations is unacceptable. Dan Patrick wrote off senior citizens long ago and I am one. If Ken Paxton is so innocent of the charges in his indictments, why isn't he getting into court to prove it?

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO