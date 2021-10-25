CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks' Bobby Portis: Won't play Monday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Portis (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It certainly feels possible that we’ve seen Ben Simmons‘ final game with the Philadelphia 76ers. While one can argue that he’d help his trade value by playing and trying to put his awful playoff performance behind him, so far he has told the team that he’s not mentally ready to play. Perhaps that changes in the coming days, though in an ideal world it seems like both sides would opt for a divorce.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Jordan Nwora
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s OJ Simpson News

O.J. Simpson is in attendance at an NFL game on Sunday afternoon. The former NFL running back, who is most known for being tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, played in the league from 1969-82. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Pacers
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards overcome Gafford’s injury and Beal’s off night to beat Celtics

The Wizards overcame a horrific performance from Bradley Beal and an injury to starting center Daniel Gafford to outlast the Boston Celtics, 116-107 last night. Washington ran its record to 3-1 in the young 2021-22 season. The best that could be said of Beal’s play last night was that he...
NBA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss getting called out for blatantly faking injury

The Ole Miss defense has developed a reputation this year for faking injuries to slow down opposing offenses. That certainly seemed to be in play again on Saturday night against Auburn. As you can see below, Ole Miss defender KD Hill suffered a gruesome injury against the Tigers. … Just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
dailyknicks.com

NY Knicks: Reacting to a potential Russell Westbrook trade

I know some of y’all don’t like that I keep highlighting these trade scenarios by NBA Analysis Network, but these are just getting way too funny…this time we have Russell Westbrook being shipped off to the NY Knicks. Where do I even begin with this one…. I’ll admit when Russ...
NBA
Awful Announcing

Overzealous Bulls fan interrupts NBC Sports Chicago broadcast, is promptly reminded not to do that

The Chicago Bulls honored Toni Kukoc on Saturday. The Croatian basketball star spent seven seasons with the Bulls, winning three NBA Championships, and averaging 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists, and he was recently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It was a cordial and pleasant celebration of one of the franchise’s most famous players.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Doubtful Monday

Holiday (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Pacers. Holiday played through a bruised heel Saturday against the Spurs and totaled 16 points, five assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes. However, he's now dealing with a left ankle sprain that could keep him off the court Monday. If he's held out, George Hill should take on an increased role for Milwaukee.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy