Kansas City, MO

Landlord charged in tenant's death after argument over heat

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City landlord has been charged in the stabbing death of one of his tenants, apparently after an argument over heating at the victim’s residence.

Clay County prosecutors Monday charged Gordon McBeth, 44, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after he allegedly stabbed Darryl Gilland to death on Friday at a home in northern Kansas City.

Police who were called to the home found a bystander holding McBeth at gunpoint. Witnesses told police McBeth had stabbed Gilland, according to a probable cause statement.

A medical examiner reported that Gilland, who was dead at the scene, had been stabbed more than 30 times, KSHB-TV reported.

Gilland’s girlfriend told police the couple was working with McBeth on a problem with the heater at their residence when his responses became aggressive, according to the probable cause statement.

She told police that McBeth attacked Gilland with a hunting knife without provocation after arriving at the residence, the statement said.

McBeth was being held on $1 million bond. Online court records do not name an attorney for McBeth.

