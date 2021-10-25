CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Colin in Black & White': Football's Most Controversial Player Adds Shades of Gray to His Story

By Alan Sepinwall
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When I was in high school, I felt a lot of emotions,” Colin Kaepernick explains late in the six-episode run of the new Netflix miniseries Colin in Black & White, in which the former NFL quarterback revisits his life as a teenager, where he’s played by actor Jaden Michael. The real...

www.sfgate.com

Distractify

Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend Nessa Diab Will Always Have His Back

In 2015, rumors developed about Colin and Nessa dating, but the pair didn't confirm their relationship until February 2016, when they attended a Valentine's Day charity event together, according to TMZ. Her past TV credits include several MTV appearances, including Girl Code and various MTV and MTV2 hosting gigs such...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
thecinemaholic.com

What is Colin Kaepernick’s Net Worth?

Colin Kaepernick is a former football player and civil rights activist who is best-known for playing in the NFL for San Francisco 49ers. Born to Heidi Russo on November 3, 1987, Colin and his mother were abandoned by his father when he was young. Heidi, who was just 19 at the time, decided to put him up for adoption when he was just 5-weeks-old. Luckily, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick gave Colin a new home where he could flourish.
NFL
POPSUGAR

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Truly Can't Hide Their Smiles When They're Together

Colin Kaepernick's docuseries, Colin in Black & White, is officially out on Netflix, and his girlfriend, Nessa, couldn't be prouder. In addition to supporting him at the show's premieres, the radio and TV personality gave her other half a sweet shout-out on Instagram, writing, "3 years in the making. A LOT of dedicated hard work and love went into this delicate creation. Thank you @kaepernick7 for sharing your personal experiences with all of us."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Colin in Black and White’ Team on Exploring Kaepernick’s Activist Path: “This Is What America Is All About”

Colin Kaepernick is bringing his life to the screen, and on Thursday the activist and former NFL star made a rare public appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Colin in Black and White, the limited series he co-created with Ava DuVernay. The Netflix show, in which Kaepernick also serves as an onscreen narrator, follows his high school years and the path that led him to risk his athletic career protesting against racial injustice and police brutality. Inside the premiere screening, held at the newly opened Academy Museum, Kaepernick expressed his gratitude to DuVernay, after he initially asked her for advice on...
NFL
Primetimer

Netflix's Colin in Black & White tells Colin Kaepernick's story in a provocative but messy way

The six-episode limited series on Kaepernick's teenage years feels like a wasted potential, says Joshua Alston. "Kaepernick’s saga sounds like an ingredient list for a spicy, topical docuseries to join what feels like a new golden age of sports documentaries," says Alston. "But Kaepernick wanted to tell his story as a scripted drama focused on the formative high school years when his athletic evolution dovetailed with the awakening of his Black identity. The result, Colin in Black & White, is a provocative, ambitious, and frequently messy execution of Kaepernick’s already unexpected pitch. As developed by Kaepernick, co-creator Ava DuVernay, and showrunner Michael Starrbury, Colin is at once a coming-of-age tale, an anti-racism polemic, and a flipbook of Black history memes. That description might ring familiar to fans of Kenya Barris, who spun Black-ish off into its own constellation of sitcoms and later landed his own lucrative Netflix deal. Colin parallels Black-ish, often to the point of deliberate homage, up to and including elements of the score. Like Barris’ work, Colin explores race in America by braiding the political and the personal, using funny, human stories to better illustrate the causes and effects of our most durable quagmire. And Kaepernick has a unique perspective to offer to that conversation as a biracial kid born in Milwaukee, then raised by white adoptive parents in small-town California. Kaepernick steps into the role of omniscient narrator in voiceovers that start out shouty and stilted but smooths out by the end of the limited series’ six half-hour installments...The framing device essentially makes Kaepernick the curator and tour guide of a museum about his life. He appears in each episode, dressed to the nines, to reflect on his life and Black oppression in a cavernous space resembling a Brutalist panopticon. And while it’s no fun to criticize such an earnest and deeply personal project, Kaepernick’s segments threaten to derail <i>Colin before it reaches speed. For one thing, the brief historical lessons suggest that its creators don’t know who the show’s audience is. Someone interested enough in Colin Kaepernick circa 2021 to watch a series about him almost certainly knows what a micro-aggression is and doesn’t need a primer on structural racism."
NFL
blackfilm.com

Jaden Michael Talks Transforming into Colin Kaepernick in ‘Colin in Black & White’

Blackfilm.com correspondent Ellen J. Wanjiru chats with Jaden Michael (The Get Down, Wonderstruck, Paterson) about what it took to transform into the younger version of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, in the limited series Colin in Black & White. Premiering Friday, October 29 on Netflix with six 30-minute episodes.
NFL
defpen

Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Colin In Black And White’

Where To Watch: Netflix ($8.99 per month) Starring: Jaden Michael, Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman. Description: From co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick comes Colin in Black and White, a bold new limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black and White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

‘Colin in Black and White’ star discusses stepping into Kaepernick’s teenage shoes in Netflix series

It’s tough to be a teenager in any case, but Jaden Michael felt quite the responsibility while making the Netflix limited series “Colin in Black and White.”. His bosses: Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay and former 49ers quarterback and noted social activist Colin Kaepernick, the series creators. His assignment: portraying Kaepernick, one of the most polarizing figures of the last few years.
NFL
TVLine

Colin in Black and White Series Premiere Recap: Thug Hair — Plus, Grade It!

Hair is a big part of the Black identity. So it only makes sense that the premiere episode of Netflix’s limited series Colin In Black and White would unpack how former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick sees his tendrils, and where and how his hair journey began. When the drama debuted Friday, a young Colin (The Bug Diaries‘ Jaden Michael) was shown eagerly grasping at all things Black because there weren’t a lot of people who looked like him in his small Central California town. His adopted parents were also well-intentioned but white and could do little to help teach their biracial...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Colin Kaepernick Compares NFL Combine to Slavery in 'Colin in Black and White'

Colin Kaepernick used part of his new Netflix limited series to criticize the way the NFL evaluates players. One scene from Colin in Black and White features Kaepernick narrating a segment in which the scouting combine process is compared to slavery. As Kaepernick narrates, the onscreen action shows athletes in...
NFL
Roger Ebert

Colin in Black & White

In 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the U.S. national anthem to protest racial injustice, a small act that sparked one of the biggest sports controversies in history. While Kaepernick’s message has gone mainstream in the years since, his stance at the time effectively ended his NFL career. “Colin in Black & White,” the new six-part autobiographical limited series co-created by Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay with Michael Starrbury serving as showrunner, assumes you know all this. The conclusion of Kaepernick’s football career fundamentally underlies the series, but is not specifically addressed in a way that feels quite intentional—we all know how the story ends, but Kaepernick, who also narrates the series, wants to set the record straight about where all this started—because it certainly was not in 2016.
NFL
blackfilm.com

Mary-Louise Parker Talks ‘Colin in Black & White’

Blackfilm.com correspondent Ellen J. Wanjiru chats with Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds, Red, Billions) about her portrayal of Colin Kaepernick’s mother (Teresa Kaepernick) in the Netflix limited series Colin in Black & White. Premiering Friday, October 29 with six 30-minute episodes. Colin in Black and White is a bold new dramatic limited...
NFL

