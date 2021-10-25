COVID grants putting money into schools

Washington Community Schools have been going through a series of large improvement projects, most of it funded by millions in COVID relief funds. The school corporation has received $7.4 million. Although the money does have some stipulations on how it is to be spent, school officials have been busy improving everything from facilities to teacher training.

The funding has come in four allocations. The first being more than $500,000 through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund tied to the CARES Act.

“It focused on learning remediation, technology preparation, cleanliness, social and emotional learning, career technologies,” said Washington assistant superintendent Kevin Frank. “When this one came out, it was right at the beginning of the pandemic, the spring of 2020. We used those funds toward getting back to in-person school in the fall of 2020. Almost 50% of that grant was used on additional cleaning staff, cleaning supplies, partitions. The next biggest was to make sure we were prepared for the technology. Some of it was paired with the GEER (Governor Emergency Educational Relief) grant to purchase additional I-pads so that we could expand our 1-1 learning down to kindergarten.”

In addition, the schools added a pair of teachers to handle virtual classes, and reimbursed the school for substitute teachers who were made necessary as staff members came down with COVID.

The ESSER-2 grant was for $2.1 million and while it included many of the same conditions as the first grant. It did open the way to some other efforts including improving the health and safety in the buildings.

Our buildings need a lot of TLC,” said Frank. “The biggest portion was for our building related upgrades connected to improving indoor air quality and reducing health hazards. We feel we are taking these funds and making a lot of sound investments, that otherwise we would have to put off. We are using the money to improve the learning environments for our students and staff.”

The money funded roof work and a new septic field at Veale, improvements to the kitchen and gym at Griffith, and new flooring at North and Lena Dunn. Plus, some improvements to the air handling.

“All of the buildings are getting upgrades to the HVAC to add UV lighting to upgrade the air quality,” said Frank.

The largest allocation came under ESSER-3 and totaled more than $4 million. At the top of the list for those funds was dealing with learning loss.

“Our 20% on learning loss include reading recovery teachers (new positions) at Griffith and Lena Dunn,” said Frank. “We have class size reduction classrooms. There are some grades at Griffith and Lena Dunn where we have an additional teacher. That funds the teacher so that we can have smaller class sizes at those grade levels. That is something we will have to monitor and slowly pull back on, because eventually the ESSER funds will run out.”

The ESSER-3 funds are still in the process of being spent. Officials say they intend to target some of the technical equipment with the grant.

“A lot of our STEM programs at the junior high and high school are very expensive,” said Frank. “The computers they need, some of the other equipment, a lot of it was purchased ten years ago and it is coming up to be renewed. We are trying to upgrade those programs before this grant ends and buy us another ten years to those technology items.”

One other place the money is going is to the school libraries. Frank says that when school was shut down in the spring of 2020 that some of the library books that were out then were never returned. He says the money will help replace those books and improve choices in the school libraries.