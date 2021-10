The most popular deception title is finally ready to unveil its wide console release. After Innersloth had launched Among Us on Nintendo Switch, fans were eager to find out when the title would come to other consoles. As many updates were still pending to take place, the team has been working diligently on the ports. With a new map and updated friend list system, the time seemed right for an update. After being teased for quite some time, the console releases are finally ready to be unveiled. The projects have been in production for quite some time now. Innersloth tweeted this morning that Among Us would be coming to Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation consoles this December 14.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO