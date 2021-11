When it comes to something as personal as the space in which one lives, we all have different needs. While the typical college dorm lifestyle is detrimental to me and many others, it can also be enriching, especially for new students who need to familiarize themselves with their surroundings and community. The very nature of having students with different sets of needs at Lewis & Clark means that the students should be trusted to choose the option that works best for them.

HOUSING ・ 2 DAYS AGO