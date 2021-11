Fresh off building a 600,000 square foot distribution center, Reliance Worldwide is looking for a few good men and women and by “a few” we mean “lots.” The company announced at the groundbreaking of the new distribution center in October 2020 that the planned 300,000 square foot building, with an estimated $24 million economic impact, would create 130 new jobs. The project - and the need for even more employees - has since expanded.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO