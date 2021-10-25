CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Super Mario Bros. 2 video game sells for $88K at auction

By Michael Hollan
foxwilmington.com
 6 days ago

Some retro video games are selling for big bucks. An auction house recently revealed that a new-in-box copy of Super Mario Brothers 2 for the Nintendo Entertainment System sold for over $80,000. Nintendo Entertainment System with Controller and Game (iStock) The Harritt Group Inc. auction house and real estate...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

The Top 10 Best GameCube Games Of All Time

The Gamecube is certainly the hidden gem of Nintendo’s history. Released in 2001, the Gamecube saw Nintendo embrace a more adult direction with games such as Resident Evil released on the system, alongside its more family-friendly titles such as Super Mario. The console went on to sell 22 million units and is remembered fondly by fans today. Here are the top 10 best Gamecube games of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Nintendo 64: Here’s Where You Can Buy the Nostalgic Console

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After 25 years in the game, Nintendo 64 hasn’t lost its luster among gamers who crave the nostalgia of one of Nintendo’s most recognizable consoles. Despite going out of production in 2002 (to make room for the Nintendo Game Cube, another popular old-school console), these collectible consoles are still available online. Named for its 64-bit processing unit, the Nintendo 64 debuted in Japan in July...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in November 2021

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
keengamer.com

The Power and Impact of Super Smash Bros.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate shows us the true power of video games, perhaps better than any other. However, creative games like Minecraft do it pretty well, too. They whisk us off into faraway worlds filled with grand adventures. Through storytelling, games can make us smile wide or break down in tears. They can inspire us, teach us, surprise us, and help us deal with real-life problems. However, perhaps the best thing of all is that they have the power to bring us together, something this world needs badly.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Super Smash Bros. Mii Fighter Costumes Are the Worst

Super Smash Bros. is a series that has changed so much over the years, from the first addition of third-party fighters in Brawl to Spirit Boards and more in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nothing gets players quite as excited as the announcement of new fighters though, and because such a focus is placed on new fighters, other add-ons that would otherwise be exciting tend to cause more disappointment. Concepts like Mii Fighter costumes and even Assist Trophies might be cool in theory, but in practice, it's hard to ignore the fact that Nintendo intentionally decided to make these characters part of their popular fighting game but opted to not make them playable. I get video game design is hard, and coding a new fighter takes countless hours to balance and design a moveset, and also that Masahiro Sakurai is one of the hardest-working game developers in the industry. But even with all this in mind, the reality is that Mii Fighter outfits are not the compromise that Nintendo once thought they were.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch 2 Report Has Bad News For Current Switch Owners

A new report is making the rounds claiming that the successor to the Nintendo Switch, tentatively called the Nintendo Switch 2, is set to release sometime between holiday 2022 and early 2023. The report comes on the back of months and months of reports about a Nintendo Switch Pro that never fully came to fruition. This month, the Nintendo Switch OLED released, but that's hardly a "Nintendo Switch Pro." That said, while the Nintendo Switch OLED plays every Nintendo Switch game, it sounds like the Nintendo Switch 2 may not.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Reveals How Nintendo Got Sora in the Game

Earlier this week, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate received its final DLC fighter in the form of Sora from Kingdom Hearts. While Sora was one of the fighters most frequently-requested by fans, many thought it would have been too difficult to achieve given the character's ownership by Disney. However, in his latest Famitsu column, director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that a chance meeting with a Disney executive at "an award venue," opened the door to negotiations between the companies. It still took several meetings between Nintendo, Square Enix, and Disney to make it happen, but eventually a deal was struck to get the character into the game!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Auction#Super Mario Bros 2#Mario Bros#The Harritt Group Inc#Harritt Group#Wata Games#Super Mario Brothers 2#Harrit Group Inc#Fox News
Fast Company

Want to learn to code? Play this Super Nintendo-style video game

There are plenty of ways to learn to code: taking classes, studying books, and working through online tutorials. Another option, created by the cloud-based communications company Twilio, is by playing a video game. Since 2013, the company has been releasing versions of a game it calls TwilioQuest, which it originally designed for demos at its developer conference. A role-playing game reminiscent of 16-bit classics from the Super Nintendo era—though the first version looked a bit more like the original Nintendo Entertainment System—it allows players to level up their skills at languages like Python and JavaScript and programming tools like the source code management system Git as they level up their characters.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Video: 20 Secrets Of Kingdom Hearts' Sora In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

It's been quite an exciting week in the world of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with the arrival of the final fighter Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series. Now that we've had some time to see what this new and final addition to the game's roster is all about, our American-based video producer, Zion Grassl, has put on his Kingdom Hearts hat and assessed all the cool secrets and references in this latest DLC drop.
VIDEO GAMES
wdrb.com

Rare Super Mario game discovered in a southern Indiana closet sells for big money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Here we go! A rare Mario video game discovered in a southern Indiana brought in some big bucks. A Super Mario Brothers 2 game was found in a crowded walk-in closet in Floyds Knobs earlier this year. When auctioneers first started rummaging through the closet, they found a wave of classic Nintendo nostalgia including Duck Hunt, Qix and an NES console.
INDIANA STATE
thecorsaironline.com

Game Over: Super Mario Bros. Film Cast Announced by Nintendo, Causing Divide Amongst Fans

On September 23, Nintendo announced the cast for the Super Mario Bros. animated film adaptation. The project is produced by the studio Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures during Nintendo’s online live show to present future content Nintendo Direct. The celebrities that will be lending their voices to the film are Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Charles Martinet who voiced the character since 1992, is relegated to voicing other characters in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
studybreaks.com

Is Chris Pratt the Best Mario for the Upcoming Super Mario Bros. Film?

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star is slated to voice the iconic Italian video game protagonist, but people are worried that the movie will focus on star power over quality. On Sept. 23, Nintendo announced that Chris Pratt would star in the new feature-length animated Super Mario Bros. movie set...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy