What is Fortnite Doing for Halloween?

Fortnite continues to evolve with every patch. Whether by utilizing old material or adding new ones, Epic Games finds a way to keep the game fresh for new and veteran players. In one of the recent patches, the developer added two new NPCs (non-playable characters) to the battle royale. When a new NPC is introduced, they usually become available with their own set of challenges that allow players to get to know them. The NPCs in question had slightly different challenges, however, since they required players to use melee weapons, a term that not many players may be familiar with. While melee weapons are rather self-explanatory, most players try to find rifles as soon as they jump out of the Battle Bus, meaning not many players spend time with melee weapons in Fortnite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO