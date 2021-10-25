CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Going Strong presented by Castrol EDGE: Week 7 Notable Top Performances

NFL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcas Grant & Michael F. Florio discuss the most notable...

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially hit a rough patch this season, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Andy Reid is too worried about it. During this Thursday’s press conference, Reid spoke to the media about Mahomes’ turnover problem. The former MVP already has nine interceptions this season.
NFL
thecinemaholic.com

What is Colin Kaepernick’s Net Worth?

Colin Kaepernick is a former football player and civil rights activist who is best-known for playing in the NFL for San Francisco 49ers. Born to Heidi Russo on November 3, 1987, Colin and his mother were abandoned by his father when he was young. Heidi, who was just 19 at the time, decided to put him up for adoption when he was just 5-weeks-old. Luckily, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick gave Colin a new home where he could flourish.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray After Game

Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former Colts WR to practice squad

The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s OJ Simpson News

O.J. Simpson is in attendance at an NFL game on Sunday afternoon. The former NFL running back, who is most known for being tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, played in the league from 1969-82. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys make roster moves ahead of Sunday night matchup

The Dallas Cowboys have managed to perservere through adversity all season long, but weekly tweaks to the roster have become commonplace. On Saturday, Dallas made two moves to the 53-man roster for the Minnesota Vikings primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was activated from injured reserve,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, TE Gerald Everett both fined by NFL

The Seahawks suffered a costly loss on Monday night against the Saints. It will cost two of their players a little extra, it turns out. According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has been fined $6,949 for unnecessary roughness. At least cornerback Marshon Lattimore got hit with a more substaintial fine. Tight end Gerald Everett was also fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
NFL

