Brown Deer, WI

More than 50 cars broken into overnight in Brown Deer; police seek suspects

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Brown Deer Police Department is looking for suspects after more than 50 cars were broken into during the overnight...

www.cbs58.com

Comments / 10

little d
5d ago

find these guys and cut there dam hands off.. they do it I other countries plus when they walk down the streets every one will know there theives.

Reply
6
Proud Super Spreader
5d ago

Should change the name of the city from Browndeer to blackdeer with all those feral animals running around there

Reply
6
 

