More than 50 cars broken into overnight in Brown Deer; police seek suspects
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Brown Deer Police Department is looking for suspects after more than 50 cars were broken into during the overnight...www.cbs58.com
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Brown Deer Police Department is looking for suspects after more than 50 cars were broken into during the overnight...www.cbs58.com
find these guys and cut there dam hands off.. they do it I other countries plus when they walk down the streets every one will know there theives.
Should change the name of the city from Browndeer to blackdeer with all those feral animals running around there
Comments / 10