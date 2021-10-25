CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What parents can expect when COVID-19 vaccine available for children

 6 days ago

Augusta Free Press

COVID-19 vaccine booster Q&A: Who can get it, and when?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As the country continues to improve its vaccination numbers in the attempt to end this year-plus-long coronavirus pandemic, the time has come for some to receive their booster shots. It can be tricky to know when exactly is the right time, whether you are eligible and more, so here is a look at everything you need to know.
WTHR

Parents anxiously await go-ahead of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children following FDA approval

INDIANAPOLIS — Anxious parents eager for the approval of the Pfizer vaccine are a step closer to vaccinating their young children. Now that the key Food and Drug Administration advisory committee has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, health care professionals may soon roll out the vaccine. James Wood, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Riley Hospital for Children, said they’re ready.
Georgia has pre-ordered 145,000 doses of children's COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA - Georgia health officials say the state has pre-ordered about 145,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine, ahead of the FDA's ruling on whether to authorize the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Dr. Alexander Millman, Chief Medical Officer of the Georgia Department of Public Health, says the...
Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
