What parents can expect when COVID-19 vaccine available for children

A Newsweek cover seeking to illustrate the concerns that some American parents have expressed about their children being vaccinated against COVID-19 has met with sharp criticism from health experts and nonexperts alike.
In a recent study published in Science, researchers found a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot. In fact, while the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) led to strong CD4+ (helper) T cell,...
Health officials in Onslow County hope that the move to vaccinate children between ages 5-11 will help beat COVID-19, which has been a big problem there. However, many parents are mixed about the move, Cheyenne Pagan reports.
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As the country continues to improve its vaccination numbers in the attempt to end this year-plus-long coronavirus pandemic, the time has come for some to receive their booster shots. It can be tricky to know when exactly is the right time, whether you are eligible and more, so here is a look at everything you need to know.
Family law attorneys anticipate an uptick in activity related to disputes between parents over whether children should get a COVID-19 vaccination. A decision is expected soon on whether to allow children as young as 5 to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Finding middle ground on such disputes tends to be elusive.
California expects to have more than 1.2 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine available for children ages 5-11 to get vaccinated the first week once the shots are cleared for the age group, the state’s epidemiologist said on Wednesday. Dr. Erica Pan told reporters that approval of the vaccine will...
A Covid-19 vaccine could be available for little kids soon, and public health leaders say vaccinating them could help end the pandemic -- but only if parents actually get them vaccinated. A new survey suggests that's uncertain at best. The majority of parents say they will not get their younger...
INDIANAPOLIS — Anxious parents eager for the approval of the Pfizer vaccine are a step closer to vaccinating their young children. Now that the key Food and Drug Administration advisory committee has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, health care professionals may soon roll out the vaccine. James Wood, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Riley Hospital for Children, said they’re ready.
ATLANTA - Georgia health officials say the state has pre-ordered about 145,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine, ahead of the FDA's ruling on whether to authorize the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Dr. Alexander Millman, Chief Medical Officer of the Georgia Department of Public Health, says the...
The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials urged eligible Americans on Friday to get booster shots of a COVID-19 vaccine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head said it may update its definition of what constitutes full vaccination. Currently people in the United States are considered fully...
Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling two types of blood pressure medications after certain batches were shown to exceed the federal limit for a potentially cancer-causing impurity. Per a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall affects all of the company’s Irbesartan tablets (75 mg, 150 mg,...
