Businesses say Braves postseason has already given them a boost

Freddie Freeman is set to be a free agent after the World Series, so how much could his next deal cost?. Freddie Freeman has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves, with an MVP and a Gold Glove on his resume. On Tuesday night, his clutch home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers put the Braves in the NLCS for the second straight year.

MLB ・ 18 DAYS AGO