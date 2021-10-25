Businesses say Braves postseason has already given them a boost

ATLANTA - A rookie pitcher expected to start in the World Series for the Atlanta Braves in a third consecutive game. This time, the Braves' projected starting pitcher is 25-year-old Tucker Davidson. Unlike Game 4's starter, Dylan Lee, Davidson has multiple Major League starts under his belt. Davidson pitched 20...
Ian Anderson is 23 years old, and technically still a rookie. He doesn’t have 200 big-league innings under his belt yet, but he’s a seasoned pro at this whole October thing. Since making his MLB debut in August of 2020, Anderson has tossed 18.2% of his innings in the playoffs, and it’s gone pretty, pretty well.
The Battery was filled to capacity for Game 3 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. Fans without tickets were excited to watch the game just outside the stadium in The Battery.
ATLANTA - If you can’t afford to go to a World Series game, you can instead own a piece of the Atlanta Braves. They are the only team in Major League Baseball that is publicly traded on the stock exchange. Realistically, a little bit of stock isn’t going to give...
SKYFOX 5 flew over Truist Park on Oct. 27, 2021, to see all the preparations being made to the Braves home field ahead of the World Series shifting to Atlanta. The Astros will battle the Braves in Atlanta for three games starting with Game Three.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Braves aren’t the only ones taking big wins, businesses in The Battery say business is booming thanks to the team’s World Series run. Business owners in and around The Battery say they are expecting to continue growing as the Braves play out the World Series this week.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
Freddie Freeman is set to be a free agent after the World Series, so how much could his next deal cost?. Freddie Freeman has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves, with an MVP and a Gold Glove on his resume. On Tuesday night, his clutch home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers put the Braves in the NLCS for the second straight year.
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud has been on fire through the first three games of the World Series. Turns out some of his current hot streak may be attributed to a borrowed bat and lots of doughnuts.
The Atlanta Braves, unbeaten at home in this year's Major League Baseball playoffs, will try to reclaim the lead in the 117th World Series on Friday by defeating the Houston Astros. The Braves are 5-0 at home in this year's playoffs.
