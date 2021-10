A powerful bomb cyclone developed over the northern Pacific Wednesday night into Thursday. The massive storm will be the catalyst that ushers another storm towards the West Coast of Canada and the US through next Tuesday, unleashing nearly 2 feet of rain in some areas and up to eight feet of snow over the mountains. Even though the precipitation is much needed across the drought-stricken region, it could lead to serious flooding, mudslides and significant threats to lives and property.

