Las Vegas auction sells Picasso works for more than $ 108 million

Last Saturday, just two days after celebrating Pablo Picasso 's 140th anniversary, the Sotheby's house auctioned 11 of the painter's works in Las Vegas.

Among the pieces participating in the auction are two representative portraits of the painter made in the last years of his life: "Homme et enfant" ("Man and child") at 24,393,000 million dollars, and "Buste d'homme" (" Bust of a Man ”) at 9,456,000 million. This painting was sold below the price initially estimated at 10 million.

These works were presented in the 1970 exhibition at the Palais des Papes in Avignon in southern France, painted by the artist between January 5, 1969 and February 2, 1970.

The most outstanding work of this auction was “Femme au béret rouge-orange” (“Woman with a red-orange hat”), one of the last portraits that the artist made of Marie-Thérèse Walter, the artist's muse and lover. The work sold for $ 40.5 million.

The rest of the works auctioned were a couple of ceramics, several works on paper and a couple of still lifes.

Wax figure of Pablo Picaaso in Thailand. Image: Depositphotos.com

