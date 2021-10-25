CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Las Vegas auction sells Picasso works for more than $ 108 million

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSiev_0ccLWkBi00

Last Saturday, just two days after celebrating Pablo Picasso 's 140th anniversary, the Sotheby's house auctioned 11 of the painter's works in Las Vegas.

Among the pieces participating in the auction are two representative portraits of the painter made in the last years of his life: "Homme et enfant" ("Man and child") at 24,393,000 million dollars, and "Buste d'homme" (" Bust of a Man ”) at 9,456,000 million. This painting was sold below the price initially estimated at 10 million.

These works were presented in the 1970 exhibition at the Palais des Papes in Avignon in southern France, painted by the artist between January 5, 1969 and February 2, 1970.

The most outstanding work of this auction was “Femme au béret rouge-orange” (“Woman with a red-orange hat”), one of the last portraits that the artist made of Marie-Thérèse Walter, the artist's muse and lover. The work sold for $ 40.5 million.

The rest of the works auctioned were a couple of ceramics, several works on paper and a couple of still lifes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10nKtK_0ccLWkBi00

Wax figure of Pablo Picaaso in Thailand. Image: Depositphotos.com

The perfect pretext to talk about investments

If you have ever been curious to invest in art, the main benefit is that the value of the piece is doubled or it can be tripled, depending on its age and specific characteristics.

There are some recommendations before investing in art:

  • It is very important to be aware that collectors, art buyers, gallery owners and the artists themselves maintain the prices of their works.
  • When buying art, it is necessary to check that everything is in order.
  • You can start by acquiring works by emerging artists.
  • It is necessary to consider some details about the artists from whom you want to acquire a piece: do you have a solid career? Have you already exhibited your work in a museum, in other countries? Do you have an artistic collection or gallery?
  • Search auction houses, individuals, galleries and learn about all the artistic currents that exist so that you know more about art and make the right investments.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Eleven Picasso artworks once displayed at The Bellagio restaurant sell for combined $109M at Sotheby's first ever Las Vegas auction

Eleven Pablo Picasso artworks have been sold for a combined $109 million in a Las Vegas auction coinciding with the artist's 140th birthday. The nine paintings and two ceramic pieces had been displayed inside the Picasso restaurant at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art for more than two decades until owner MGM Resorts decided earlier this year to sell them.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

These Diamond and Emerald Specs Were Made for an Indian Prince. They Could Get $7 Million at Auction.

For a few million, you can find out what the world looks like through actual diamond lenses. Sotheby’s is offering two pairs of incredible gem-encrusted spectacles at its bi-annual Arts of the Islamic World & India auction in London on October 27. The outlandish specs, which each carry a high estimate of £2.5 million (approximately $3.4 million at the current exchange rate), come with an incredible backstory that’s just as complex and unique as the eyewear itself. Scholars believe both pairs were commissioned by an Indian prince during the 17th century. To start, an artisan shaped two pairs of glasses out of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Picasso
Person
Picasso
ARTnews

ARTnews Market Brief: Authentic Warhol Sold Among $250 Fakes, Napoleon’s Wife’s Tiaras Head to Auction, and More

New York Collective Hides Authentic Warhol in Sale of $250 Fakes New York art collective MSCHF is selling nearly 1,000 images of an Andy Warhol drawing—one of which is the original work itself—for $250. The group is selling the stash through a website called the Museum of Forgeries. MSCHF purchased Fairies, the authentic 1954 ballpoint pen drawing, depicting three winged figures; the collective said it is worth $20,000. MSCHF’s 999 copies and Warhol’s drawing are are being billed as a grouping titled Possibly Real Copy Of ‘Fairies’ by Andy Warhol. It could be considered an artwork in its own right, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
Popculture

Peek Inside Beyonce's $42M Bel-Air Hilltop Mansion

Beyonce is the main star of the latest Tiffany & Co. campaign, featuring her performing "Moon River" while wearing the iconic Tiffany Diamond, and her husband Jay-Z wanders around her. However, the beautiful setting of the commercial is an important co-star. It was filmed at The Orum House, a beautiful Bel-Air hilltop contemporary mansion. It is now on the market for $42 million. Fans can get a look inside the propeller-shaped home without needing to visit thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#Las Vegas#Art Museum#Auction Houses#Sotheby#The Palais Des Papes
BBC

Who is the redhead living in the Tower of London?

With her flaming red curls, Megan Clawson looks like a fairy-tale princess. So when she walks around the moat of the 950-year-old Tower of London, it's no wonder she draws attention from visitors. But she isn't a formal part of the attraction, or a royal ghost walking the walls, as...
CELEBRITIES
mystar106.com

Rare Coin Could Grab $300,000 At Auction

An extraordinarily rare coin, minted in mid-17th century New England, is expected to sell for at least $300,000 next month at auction in London. The silver one shilling coin made in Boston in 1652 was recently found inside a candy tin containing hundreds of other coins at a family estate.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
Country
Thailand
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Reportedly Buys Beverly Hills Mansion For $10.5 Million

According to TMZ, KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons has purchased a mansion in Beverly Hills, California for $10.5 million. The home occupies more than 7,000 square feet of living apace and an additional 1800 square feet of "sleek deck space." The sophisticated design allows for scenic views from the expansive kitchen, dining, living room, four bedrooms and five bathrooms, upstairs library/gallery space and a sliver of glass in the home theater. The home is one half solar powered, using roof panels to heat the pool and radiant heated floors.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Florida Star

Long Gone Silver: Priceless Haul Of 6,000 Ancient Coins Found Under Farm

More than 6,000 silver coins from the late Middle Ages were discovered during a renovation project on a farm in the village of Rainbach, Upper Austria. The silver coins, which were handed over to the OÖ Lande-Kultur GmbH museum in Upper Austria, also known as Linz Schlossmuseum, “were wrapped in fabric and kept in a clay lidded pot,” the museum said.
SCIENCE
TravelDailyNews.com

Best casinos to play slots in Vegas

Undoubtedly, slots are the World’s most popular gambling devices. Famous for their fruit symbols and jackpot alarms, these machines have been a staple at gaming establishments since the mid-1990s. All they require of players is for them to insert a coin and press the spin button. Once they perform these two actions, in a second or two, these games will produce a symbol combination that will tell the gambler betting if his spin was a winning or losing one. That is all. The mix of this rudimentary gameplay and massive prize potential has led this genre to become a money-generating beast. For the past two decades, they have been responsible for over 70% of all casino revenues.
GAMBLING
Robb Report

KISS It Goodbye: Gene Simmons Lists His Contemporary Las Vegas Home for $15 Million

Earlier this year, KISS rocker Gene Simmons bet big on Las Vegas and dropped $10.8 million on a home there. Now he’s cashing out. The musician and his family spent very little time at the luxe digs, according to The Wall Street Journal, because the weather in Sin City was too warm for their liking. So the 11,000-square-foot home is up for grabs once again—yours if you’ve got a spare $15 million. It’s a sprawling mansion located in Ascaya, a tony community close to the buzzy Vegas Strip. Visitors enter via the private courtyard and walk through the “floating” pathway, which sits atop...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BBC

Italian dish from Lowood House sells for £1m at auction

A rare 16th Century dish from a country house in the Scottish Borders has sold for more than £1m at auction. The maiolica work - attributed to Nicola da Urbino - was part of a sale of the contents of Lowood House near Melrose. It had been expected to fetch...
LIFESTYLE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy